Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.87.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.