TFI International Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,020,471.05.

TFI International Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 30th, TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00.

TFII opened at C$148.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.43. The stock has a market cap of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFII. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.64.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

