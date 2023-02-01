The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

