The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 35,742.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Beauty Health stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

