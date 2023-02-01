The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $277.08 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.