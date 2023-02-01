The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €39.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday.

Renault Stock Up 1.7 %

EPA RNO opened at €37.24 ($40.48) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.47. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($109.46).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

