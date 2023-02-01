The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,647 shares of company stock worth $4,239,972. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

