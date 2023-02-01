The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

AYI opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $198.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.