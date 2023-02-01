The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,278,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Up 3.0 %

MIDD opened at $155.45 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

