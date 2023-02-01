Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.30-$1.39 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THR opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on THR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
