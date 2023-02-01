Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.