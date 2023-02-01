Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59.
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
