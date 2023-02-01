Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.34.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

