Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,909,000 after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.3 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
