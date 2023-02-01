Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,909,000 after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.