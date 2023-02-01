Traders Purchase High Volume of Williams-Sonoma Put Options (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,766 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 173% compared to the average volume of 2,846 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
