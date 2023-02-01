TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $8,398,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

