Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $217,320.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,349,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

