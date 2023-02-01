Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

