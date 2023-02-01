Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

