United Parcel Service Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 30,288 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,903 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.92. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.45.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

