Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Vector Group Stock Up 2.7 %

VGR opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,347 shares of company stock worth $4,616,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

