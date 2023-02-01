Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $11.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.47 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

