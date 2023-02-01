Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.21 on Monday. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

