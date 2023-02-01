Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of -159.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

