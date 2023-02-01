Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Vital Farms Price Performance
Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of -159.82 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
