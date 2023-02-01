Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day moving average of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -522.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

