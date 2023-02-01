Vroom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 92,190 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,354% compared to the average volume of 3,757 call options.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.61. Vroom has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 485,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 957,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

