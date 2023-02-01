Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

