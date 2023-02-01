W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

