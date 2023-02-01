W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $589.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.