W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $589.48 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

