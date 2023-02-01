Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $328.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.18. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

