Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $163.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

