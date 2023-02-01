WEC Energy Group (WEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

