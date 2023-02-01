Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PVH in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

PVH Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $89.90 on Monday. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.