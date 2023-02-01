Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

HXL stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

