Wells Fargo & Company Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $70.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

