Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $102.97.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

