Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $319.13 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.82 and its 200 day moving average is $283.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

