Western Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,857. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

