Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

OTIS opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

