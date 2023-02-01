Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Acquires $207,676.16 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 11,392 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $207,676.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,524,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,800,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 25,126 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $445,483.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00.

Willdan Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Featured Stories

