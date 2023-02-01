William Blair Weighs in on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $143,669,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $32,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

