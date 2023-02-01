Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 88.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of WWD opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

