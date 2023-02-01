Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

