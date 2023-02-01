Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.29. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

