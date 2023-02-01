Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

