Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,917 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.