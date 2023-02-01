Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,660 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

Unilever Profile

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.