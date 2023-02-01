Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE KRG opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

