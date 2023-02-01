Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UniFirst by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $198.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Articles

