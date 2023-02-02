15,335 Shares in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 154.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $523,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:ERY opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

